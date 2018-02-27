The Latest: Ban lifted on reporting Vegas shooting autopsies

LAS VEGAS — The Latest on the release of documents in Las Vegas in the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history (all times local):

4:30 p.m.

The Nevada Supreme Court has lifted a ban on media outlets reporting the autopsy findings on the 58 people killed in the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history.

Three justices on Tuesday overruled a judge in Las Vegas who had ordered The Associated Press and Las Vegas Review-Journal not to report coroner findings about an off-duty police officer killed in the Oct. 1 massacre.

The justices say the order by Clark County District Judge Richard Scotti constituted an invalid prior restraint of First Amendment press freedom.

Attorneys who sought the prohibition on behalf of Officer Charleston Hartfield's widow and his estate didn't immediately respond to messages.

The state high court says AP and the Review-Journal don't have to return autopsy documents obtained Jan. 30 in response to a public records lawsuit.

___

12:05 p.m.

Court documents confirm the FBI received emails and social media accounts of the gunman in the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history, but they offer little new insight about the investigation in Las Vegas.

Thirteen documents released Tuesday were unsealed by a federal judge at the request of media organizations including The Associated Press.

Most have a hand-written note saying whether investigators received information about online accounts belonging to Stephen Paddock and girlfriend Marilou Danley.

One note listed two gold keys, a Fitbit device, USB drive, compact disc and four notepads obtained in an Oct. 22 search of Paddock's home in Mesquite, Nevada.

They don't say what the emails, USB drive or other items revealed or what authorities believe motivated Paddock to kill 58 people at an outdoor concert before shooting himself.