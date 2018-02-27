The Latest: California police dog loses teeth during arrest

SANTA ANA, Calif. — The Latest on a dog that lost teeth capturing a carjacking suspect (all times local):

Authorities say a dog that lost six front teeth tackling a carjacking suspect in California should be back on the job in a matter of weeks.

The 8-year-old Dutch shepherd, named Puskas (POOSH'-kahs), took down wanted parolee Antonio Padilla Jr. on Monday in Irvine. Police said the man had tried to run after crashing a truck and carjacking an SUV.

Santa Ana police Cpl. Anthony Bertagna tells the Orange County Register that Puskas may have hit the pavement snout-first after clamping his jaws on the suspect.

The dog had his broken front teeth surgically removed but a vet, Steven Dunbar, tells KCBS-TV the missing teeth aren't crucial. He say Puskas should do just fine without them.

Bertagna says Puskas is recovering and should be able to work again in a few weeks.

