The Latest: FedEx bucks corporate trend, sticks with NRA

NEW YORK — The Latest on companies reacting to the Parkland, Florida massacre and the NRA (all times local):

8:30 a.m.

FedEx says it's sticking with the NRA and has not asked to be removed from the organization's website where members are offered corporate discounts.

The Memphis, Tennessee, delivery company says it differs with the NRA and believes weapons like the AR-15 assault-style rifle that was used to kill 17 people in Florida shouldn't be owned by civilians.

But, it maintains that it is a common carrier, and will not deny service based on political views or policy positions.