The Latest: Trump campaign statement appears to violate law

WASHINGTON — The Latest on White House and Trump campaign staff (all times local):

3:15 p.m.

A statement released by the Trump campaign attributed to White House senior adviser Jared Kushner Tuesday is in seeming violation of federal law prohibiting the use of official titles in political work.

The campaign had used Kushner's title and his position as an "assistant to the president" in its press release announcing Brad Parscale as the campaign manager for the 2020 re-election effort. The title has been removed from the copy of the release posted to the campaign website after questions from the Associated Press.

The Hatch Act bars government employees from using their official titles in political work. Press secretary Sarah Sanders says all senior official and Cabinet secretaries have been briefed on the prohibition.

___

2:50 p.m.

A top White House communications aide who served as a spokesman for Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump is exiting the administration.

The White House said Josh Raffel will be leaving his role as deputy communications director sometime over the next two months.

Raffel joined the administration in the spring of 2017. He was hired to work on communications for the White House Office of American Innovation and also worked on behalf of Kushner and Trump. His portfolio of issues included tax reform and the Middle East peace process.

In a statement, Ivanka Trump said Raffel offered "invaluable" guidance. He plans to return to the private sector. The departure was first reported by Axios.

___

10:50 a.m.

President Donald Trump is naming former digital adviser Brad Parscale as campaign manager of his 2020 re-election campaign.

A person familiar with the announcement confirms Parscale's selection on the condition of anonymity because the person was unauthorized to publicly discuss the news. The conservative Drudge Report website first reported his selection.

Trump has left little doubt about his intentions to seek re-election. He filed the paperwork to organize his re-election committee on the same day as his inauguration, held his first campaign rally on Feb. 18, 2017, in Florida, and has mused publicly about would-be Democratic challengers.