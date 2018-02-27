The Latest: Powell says expect new rates forecast in March

WASHINGTON — The Latest on Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell's testimony to the Joint Economic Committee (all times local):

___

10:50 a.m.

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell will not say whether the Fed's projection for three rate increases will change when the central bank next month. But he says the central bank will take note of a number of positive developments.

Powell says since the Fed last projected the path for interest rates in December, the incoming economic data has shown the economy is strengthening and there is more confidence that inflation will move up to the Fed's 2 per cent target.

Powell says that the government's tax and spending policies have also become more stimulative. He says that each member of the Fed will need to take these developments into account in making a new forecast on the path of interest rates. Many economists believe the Fed will end up boosting rates four times this year, not three, with the first hike occurring in March.

___

10:15 a.m.

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell's first appearance before Congress is being viewed as an effort by the new Fed leader to provide assurances that Fed policies are not about to undergo an abrupt change.

In prepared remarks, Powell depicted an economy that was gaining strength and stressed that he intended to follow the approach to interest rates set by his predecessor, Janet Yellen. The Fed boosted its benchmark rate three times last year and has signalled that it expects to raise rates another three times in 2018. He says the economic outlook "remains strong" despite recent stock market turbulence.

Jim O' Sullivan, chief U.S. economist at High Frequency Economics, says that Powell's testimony "struck a fairly upbeat tone ... while avoiding sending any significant new signal on policy.