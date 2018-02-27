The Latest: Sen. Cornyn says it's time to pass 'Fix NICS'

WASHINGTON — The Latest on President Trump, Congress and guns (all times local):

12:31 p.m.

Texas Sen. John Cornyn says the Senate should "immediately" pass a bill he has co-sponsored to strengthen federal background checks for gun purchases.

The bill would penalize federal agencies that don't properly report required records to the National Instant Criminal Background Check System and reward states that comply by providing them with federal grant preferences.

Cornyn, the Senate's No. 2 Republican, says he was dismayed that Senate Democrats want to debate other ideas before taking up the background checks bill, known as "Fix NICS."

Cornyn said Tuesday that, "if our attitude is, 'I want everything on my list or nothing,' we're going to end up with nothing" on gun control after the Florida high school shooting.

He urged senators to move "immediately to pass Fix NICS and build from there."

____

11:37 a.m.

House Speaker Paul Ryan is showing no interest in banning assault weapons or expanding background checks for gun sales online or at gun shows. He also says he thinks President Donald Trump's idea of arming teachers is best left to local governments.

Ryan acknowledged there were "system failures" at the Florida school shooting and told reporters a lot of questions "need answers."

Asked about proposals for stricter background checks or barring assault weapon sales, Ryan says Congress shouldn't be "banning guns from law-abiding citizens."

The House already passed legislation making modest fixes to the gun-purchase background check system. But the package stalled in the Senate because it also expands other gun owner rights. Ryan says if the Senate keeps just the background check provision, the House will "cross that bridge when we get to it."

____

12:35 a.m.

President Donald Trump says political leaders sometimes need to buck the National Rifle Association.

Republicans controlling Congress are less sure of that approach, keeping largely quiet amid public calls for stricter gun laws.

In the Senate, a bipartisan bill seeks to strengthen the National Instant Criminal Background Check System.

Trump's ideas to arm many teachers, lift the minimum age for purchasing assault rifles to 21 and impose stricter background checks have fallen flat so far. The White House is inviting lawmakers from both parties for meetings this week.