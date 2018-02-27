UConn gives posthumous admission to school shooting victim
STORRS, Conn. — The University of Connecticut has sent a posthumous letter of admission to the family of a student killed in the mass shooting at a Florida high school.
UConn officials say they learned through news reports that 14-year-old Alex Schachter had dreamed of going to the university and often would wear a sweatshirt with the school's logo. He was one of 17 people killed Feb. 14 in a shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida.
UConn says it admitted the young trombone player as a music major.
Spokeswoman Stephanie Reitz says the university hopes the gesture provides a small measure of comfort to Alex's family and friends.
The U.S. Military Academy posthumously admitted 15-year-old victim Peter Wang, who was a member of the Junior ROTC at Douglas High.
