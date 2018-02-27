US durable goods orders down 3.7 per cent in January
WASHINGTON — New orders for long-lasting manufactured goods fell 3.7
The Commerce Department said Tuesday that orders were depressed by a 10
Overall orders in January for durable goods, which are meant to last at least three years, decreased 3.7
American manufacturers have benefited from a pickup in global economic growth and a weaker dollar, which makes U.S. goods less expensive in foreign markets.
Details:
—The Commerce Department downgraded the December increase in durable goods orders to 2.6
—January orders for computers increased 6.4
—Machinery orders fell 0.4