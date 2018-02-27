US says 2 extremists killed in latest Somalia airstrike
A
A
Share via Email
MOGADISHU, Somalia — The U.S. military says it has killed two extremists and wounded another in an airstrike against al-Shabab fighters in Somalia.
A statement from U.S. Africa Command on Tuesday said the airstrike was carried out Monday near Jilib in Middle Juba region.
The U.S. has carried out a growing number of drone strikes in the Horn of Africa nation in
Monday's strike is the sixth air attack against Islamic extremist fighters so far this year. The U.S. military reported two strikes last week.
The U.S. carried out more than 30 drone strikes last year in Somalia after President Donald Trump approved expanded military efforts.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
-
Sorry, not sorry: Halifax councillor refuses to take part in complaints debate, won't apologize
-
'We really don't know:' Confusion mounts over death of Halifax university student
-
Weather Network predicts late, 'particularly volatile' spring for Canada