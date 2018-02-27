White House outlines prison reform goals

WASHINGTON — The White House outlined its goals for prison reform Tuesday, stressing a focus on re-entry into society and rehabilitation.

Senior White House officials said they are sending their principles to lawmakers for them to draw up legislation. They are seeking to improve re-entry programs and work training. They want to review existing public and private efforts and focus on approaches that have been proven to work in the past.

Officials sought anonymity to discuss administration plans. They said they were not including sentencing reforms because they did not see a path forward at this time. They expressed optimism they could get support in the House and the Senate for prison reforms.

They also said President Donald Trump is expected to sign an executive order this week moving the Federal Interagency Reentry Council from the Justice Department to White House oversight.

Since March 2017, Jared Kushner, Trump's son-in-law and adviser, has led White House efforts to develop criminal justice policy, including changes to the prison system.