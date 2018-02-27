Wyoming state House advances Yellowstone fee proposal

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — A proposal to collect a fee at Yellowstone National Park to fund wildlife conservation efforts in the states surrounding the park has passed the Wyoming House of Representatives.

The measure, which also applies to neighbouring Grand Teton National Park, was approved Tuesday and now heads to the state Senate for more debate.

Proponents say the idea is to generate money for Wyoming, Montana and Idaho to deal with issues like wildlife collisions, disease and migration routes.

The Wyoming resolution does not specify how the fee would be assessed or what the amount would be.