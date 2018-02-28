1 UNICEF worker, 5 others killed in Central African Republic

DAKAR, Senegal — The United Nations children's agency says one of its workers and five other education workers have been killed in an attack in Central African Republic.

UNICEF's West and Central Africa Regional Director Marie-Pierre Poirier says the team was attacked Sunday while travelling near Markounda, a remote northwestern area near the border with Chad.

Poirier strongly condemns the "senseless act against aid workers who were there to improve the lives of the most vulnerable populations."

UNICEF says it has no further details.

Militia violence has intensified in the past year in Central African Republic and spread into more regions.