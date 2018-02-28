10 Things to Know for Today

Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about today:

1. WHO HAD SECURITY CLEARANCE LOWERED

Jared Kushner, White House senior adviser and presidential son-in-law, will now have significantly reduced access to classified information.

2. STIFF RESISTANCE EXPECTED IN BATTLE FOR GHOUTA

Assad's military is facing thousands of well-prepared, battle-hardened fighters in Syria's rebel-held eastern suburbs of Damascus, determined not to give the capital peace as the besieged nearby area suffers daily bombardment and carnage.

3. STUDENTS WARY, HOPEFUL, ON RETURN TO SITE OF SCHOOL SHOOTING

Students returning to the Parkland, Florida, high school where a gunman killed 17 people hope to carry the momentum that has reignited the nation's gun and school-safety debate.

4. WHAT HOPE HICKS TOLD HOUSE PANEL

The communications director for Trump says she has on occasion told "white lies" for her boss, but Rep. Tom Rooney, R-Fla., says Hicks' remark was unrelated to the Russia investigation.

5. BOLLYWOOD LEGEND MOURNED BY FANS IN MUMBAI

Thousands of grieving fans gather to pay respects to Sridevi, the iconic Bollywood actress who drowned accidentally in a Dubai hotel bathtub over the weekend.

6. WHERE THE #METOO MOVEMENT HAS NOT CAUGHT ON

In Japan, where speaking out often draws criticism rather than sympathy, even from other women.

7. BILLY GRAHAM, WARY OF POLITICS IN LIFE, GETS CAPITOL SALUTE

"America's pastor" is getting a rare tribute by the nation's political leaders under the Capitol Rotunda in Washington, lying in honour for two days.

8. UNCLAIMED BODIES PILE UP AS PAYMENTS WITHER, OVERDOSES RISE

The number of U.S. funeral homes willing to handle burial or cremation of the unclaimed dead is dwindling in some places as government reimbursements fail to keep up with expenses.

9. GOP WINNER OF ARIZONA PRIMARY EXPECTED TO WIN US HOUSE SEAT

Former state Sen. Debbie Lesko captures a special primary election to replace disgraced congressman Trent Franks and is the favourite to win a special election in April.

10. PLENTY OF OPINIONS, BUT FEW SOLUTIONS TO FIX COLLEGE HOOPS