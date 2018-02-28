10 Things to Know for Today
Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about today:
1. WHO HAD SECURITY CLEARANCE LOWERED
Jared Kushner, White House senior adviser and presidential son-in-law, will now have significantly reduced access to classified information.
2. STIFF RESISTANCE EXPECTED IN BATTLE FOR GHOUTA
Assad's military is facing thousands of well-prepared, battle-hardened fighters in Syria's rebel-held eastern suburbs of Damascus, determined not to give the capital peace as the besieged nearby area suffers daily bombardment and carnage.
3. STUDENTS WARY, HOPEFUL, ON RETURN TO SITE OF SCHOOL SHOOTING
Students returning to the Parkland, Florida, high school where a gunman killed 17 people hope to carry the momentum that has reignited the nation's gun and school-safety debate.
4. WHAT HOPE HICKS TOLD HOUSE PANEL
The communications director for Trump says she has on occasion told "white lies" for her boss, but Rep. Tom Rooney, R-Fla., says Hicks' remark was unrelated to the Russia investigation.
5. BOLLYWOOD LEGEND MOURNED BY FANS IN MUMBAI
Thousands of grieving fans gather to pay respects to Sridevi, the iconic Bollywood actress who drowned accidentally in a Dubai hotel bathtub over the weekend.
6. WHERE THE #METOO MOVEMENT HAS NOT CAUGHT ON
In Japan, where speaking out often draws criticism rather than sympathy, even from other women.
7. BILLY GRAHAM, WARY OF POLITICS IN LIFE, GETS CAPITOL SALUTE
"America's pastor" is getting a rare tribute by the nation's political leaders under the Capitol Rotunda in Washington, lying in
8. UNCLAIMED BODIES PILE UP AS PAYMENTS WITHER, OVERDOSES RISE
The number of U.S. funeral homes willing to handle burial or cremation of the unclaimed dead is dwindling in some places as government reimbursements fail to keep up with expenses.
9. GOP WINNER OF ARIZONA PRIMARY EXPECTED TO WIN US HOUSE SEAT
Former state Sen. Debbie Lesko captures a special primary election to replace disgraced congressman Trent Franks and is the
10. PLENTY OF OPINIONS, BUT FEW SOLUTIONS TO FIX COLLEGE HOOPS
Some ideas include getting rid of one-and-done, expand minor league basketball, pay the players, let them have agents and let them do endorsements.
