Aid groups: Iraqi authorities push refugees to return home

BAGHDAD — International aid agencies say Iraqi authorities are increasing pressure on families in displacement camps in Anbar province to return to their homes ahead of national elections scheduled for May.

The families fled their homes during the war against the Islamic State group. About 2.6 million people are still uprooted due to war.

The Danish Refugee Council, the International Rescue Committee and the Norwegian Refugee Council said Wednesday the drive comes as Iraqi officials have suggested they would like to see people moved back to retaken areas to vote because it isn't currently possible to vote in displacement camps.