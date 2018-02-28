AP source: WH Communications Director Hope Hicks resigning

WASHINGTON — White House Communications Director Hope Hicks, one of President Donald Trump's most loyal aides, is resigning.

That's according to a White House official briefed on her plans but not authorized to discuss them publicly.

The news comes a day after Hicks was interviewed for nine hours by the panel investigating Russia interference in the 2016 election and contact between Trump's campaign and Russia.

She acknowledged to a House intelligence panel that she has occasionally told "white lies" for Trump. But she said she had not lied about anything relevant to the Russia investigation.