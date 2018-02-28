Brazil mail implements security tax for deliveries in Rio

RIO DE JANEIRO — Brazil's state-run postal service says it will start charging extra to deliver letters and packages in Rio de Janeiro due to a wave of wave of violence in the state.

Correios said in a statement on Wednesday that the so-called emergency tax of about $1 will be charged starting March 6 onwards. It said the tax will be scrapped once the violence under control in Rio.

It costs about $0.40 to send a letter in Brazil. It costs about $7 to send a 1 pound package.

Brazil's government recently put the military in control of the state's policing after Rio Gov. Luiz Fernando Pezao acknowledged he couldn't handle public security alone.