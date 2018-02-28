British arm of retailer Toys R Us goes into administration

LONDON — The British arm of Toys R Us has gone into insolvency administration, putting 3,200 jobs at risk.

Accountancy firm Moorfields says it has been appointed to oversee "an orderly wind-down" of the debt-burdened toy chain, which has 105 U.K. stores.

It said Wednesday that it will "make every effort to secure a buyer for all or part of the business." All stores will remain open until further notice.

Toys R Us has struggled in recent years, with its big warehouse-style stores losing business to online retailers. Its results over the crucial Christmas period were worse than expected.