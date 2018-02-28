California college drops 'Trump' from impeachment class name
San Diego State University is dropping President Donald Trump's name from the title of a class after public criticism.
The name of the course? "Trump: Impeachment, Removal or Conviction?"
The university announced Wednesday that it was dropping Trump's name from the title of the one-unit weekend class.
The course, which begins Friday, covers the history, procedures and
It's offered to the public through the university's extended studies program.
The university says the course isn't state-funded and isn't required for graduation.
