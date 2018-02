Charlottesville removes tarps from Confederate monuments

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — The city of Charlottesville, Virginia, says it has complied with a judge's order to remove the black shrouds installed over two Confederate monuments after a white nationalist rally last summer.

Charlottesville tweeted that city staff removed the shrouds Wednesday morning.

A day earlier, a circuit court judge said they had to come down. The decision came during a hearing in a lawsuit against the city over its attempts to remove the monuments.

Separately, The Daily Progress reports another city statue of a surveyor and soldier was hit with graffiti Tuesday.