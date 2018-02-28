Cyprus: Turkey's gas search blockade prevents peace talks
A
A
Share via Email
NICOSIA, Cyprus — Cyprus' president says a resumption of talks to reunify the ethnically divided island nation is unlikely any time soon because of Turkey's blockade of an offshore gas search and "unacceptable" demands by breakaway Turkish Cypriots.
Nicos Anastasiades told lawmakers after taking his oath of office Wednesday that he's ready to negotiate as long as Turkey stops its "illegal" actions. He said demands by Turkish Cypriots over the gas search aim to serve Turkey's interests rather than their own.
He said only a negotiated settlement can ensure peace, but an accord must eclipse Turkey's guardianship of Turkish Cypriots and by extension, control of the island.
Earlier this month, Turkish warships prevented a rig from reaching an area southeast of Cyprus where Italian company Eni was scheduled to drill for gas.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Punishment delivered: Council boots Matt Whitman off committees for 3 months
-
Shooting at trespassers could be excessive force: Civil liberties expert
-
Walkin' and drinkin' in Halifax: Booze to be allowed on two streets
-
'It was stolen land': Barrhead man offering acreage to Indigenous family, free of charge