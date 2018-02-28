Danish government: double punishments in 'ghetto' areas

COPENHAGEN — Denmark's centre -right government wants to double the punishment for crimes like vandalism and theft committed in areas with larger number of immigrants and higher unemployment, in an attempt to eliminate so-called "parallel societies" by 2030.

In December, the government presented its "ghetto" list, highlighting 22 places where the proportion of immigrants and their descendants is above 50 per cent , unemployment is high and there are a high number of penal code convictions, among other things.

The three-party, minority government said Wednesday its already criticized plan would be formally presented Thursday.