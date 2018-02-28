Eurozone inflation falls again despite decade-high growth

BRUSSELS — Official figures show that inflation across the 19-country eurozone fell in February for the third month running even though the region is growing at its fastest rate in a decade.

Eurostat said Wednesday that the headline measure of consumer price inflation eased to 1.2 per cent in the year to February from 1.3 per cent the month before. The fall, which takes inflation to its lowest level since December 2016, was anticipated following subdued German figures.

When stripping out volatile items like energy and food, inflation held steady at 1 per cent .