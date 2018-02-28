Eurozone inflation falls again despite decade-high growth
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
BRUSSELS — Official figures show that inflation across the 19-country eurozone fell in February for the third month running even though the region is growing at its fastest rate in a decade.
Eurostat said Wednesday that the headline measure of consumer price inflation eased to 1.2
When stripping out volatile items like energy and food, inflation held steady at 1
Both measures are below the European Central Bank's goal of achieving inflation of just below 2