Eversource files for rehearing in Northern Pass case

CONCORD, N.H. — The company behind the controversial Northern Pass hydropower project is offering to spend hundreds of millions of dollars to overcome concerns that the project would have a negative impact on businesses and the tourism industry in New Hampshire.

Eversource President Bill Quinlan says the company on Wednesday submitted a request from the Site Evaluation Committee to rehear the project. Earlier this month, regulators rejected the $1.6 billion Northern Pass project, over concerns about the negative impact along the route of the 192-mile transmission line.