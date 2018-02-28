Ex-assistant to Chinese billionaire gets 7 months in prison
NEW YORK — The former assistant to a Chinese billionaire has been sentenced to seven months in prison on a tax charge stemming from a United Nations bribery case.
Jeff C. Yin was sentenced Wednesday by Manhattan federal Judge Vernon Broderick.
Prosecutors said Yin failed to pay taxes on his $54,000 salary for two years. He apologized at sentencing.
Yin was chief assistant to a Chinese billionaire when both were arrested in September 2015. The billionaire, Ng Lap Seng (ihng-LAP'-sihng), is awaiting sentencing after his conviction for paying bribes to U.N. officials.
Yin's attorney, Assistant Federal Defender Sabrina Schroff, urged the judge to let Yin serve the sentence at a halfway house rather than a prison. Broderick asked both sides to submit arguments and said he'll rule later on the request.
