Fraud convict who had son shoot him gets more prison time
A
A
Share via Email
PORTLAND, Ore. — An Oregon developer serving a 10-year prison term in a mortgage-fraud scheme was sentenced Wednesday to nearly four more years because he ordered his teenage son to shoot him in the legs in a failed effort to collect on a disability insurance policy.
Shannon Egeland was
A judge ordered him to federal prison on Aug. 1, 2014, to begin serving a 10-year sentence. The day before he was to report, he was wounded in a roadside shooting near Caldwell, Idaho.
Egeland told police he was shot in the legs after stopping to help a pregnant motorist in the middle of the night. It was later revealed that he persuaded his 17-year-old son to fire at him with a shotgun.
He pleaded guilty in May 2016 to conspiracy to commit wire fraud and
In seeking leniency,
Egeland, who lost his left leg in the shooting, told the judge he has spent a lot of time reflecting while in jail, and now better understands what he couldn't accept at the time — that he was broken. He said
"The injury that I sustained doesn't even bother me," said Egeland. "What bothers me most is my son. That's what hurts. The pain that he has shouldn't be there; it should be on me."
The son did not attend the hearing at the federal courthouse in downtown Portland.
Egeland applied for the disability-insurance policy a week before the shooting. In addition to suffering the injury in a deceitful manner, Egeland lied in the application he sent across state lines from Idaho to Portland's Standard Insurance Company, prosecutors said.
He told the company he had not been arrested in the prior 10 years. The fraud was quickly detected.
The judge could have sentenced Egeland to about double the 46 months he received, but gave him credit for strides he has made while in custody.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
-
'It was stolen land': Barrhead man offering acreage to Indigenous family, free of charge
-
This researcher gave police a profile that was a near match to Bruce McArthur in July 2017
-
Canadian program providing alcohol to heavy drinkers draws worldwide interest