Honduras' former first lady arrested in graft case
A
A
Share via Email
TEGUCIGALPA, Honduras — Authorities say military police have arrested the wife of former Honduran President Porfirio Lobo as part of a corruption case.
Police arrived at the Lobo home in six vehicles and searched the residence before leaving with former first lady Elena Bonilla and her brother-in-law Mauricio Mora.
Prosecutors say Bonilla deposited $600,000 in government funds into her personal bank account five days before Lobo ended his four-year term in 2014. They also say she hasn't accounted for at least $6 million in government funds for her office.
Bonilla
Wednesday's arrest was announced by an anti-corruption mission of the Organization of American States.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Punishment delivered: Council boots Matt Whitman off committees for 3 months
-
Walkin' and drinkin' in Halifax: Booze to be allowed on two streets
-
Shooting at trespassers could be excessive force: Civil liberties expert
-
This researcher gave police a profile that was a near match to Bruce McArthur in July 2017