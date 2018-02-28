Honduras' former first lady arrested in graft case

TEGUCIGALPA, Honduras — Authorities say military police have arrested the wife of former Honduran President Porfirio Lobo as part of a corruption case.

Police arrived at the Lobo home in six vehicles and searched the residence before leaving with former first lady Elena Bonilla and her brother-in-law Mauricio Mora.

Prosecutors say Bonilla deposited $600,000 in government funds into her personal bank account five days before Lobo ended his four-year term in 2014. They also say she hasn't accounted for at least $6 million in government funds for her office.

Bonilla defence attorney Julio Ramirez says she's innocent.