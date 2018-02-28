House aide under ethics investigation resigns

WASHINGTON — A former chief of staff to Republican Rep. Patrick Meehan of Pennsylvania has resigned following an Ethics Committee announcement that it had begun a full-scale investigation into sexual harassment allegations.

Brian Schubert had moved on from Meehan's office to work as the chief of staff for Rep. Neal Dunn, a first-term Republican lawmaker from Florida. A spokeswoman for Dunn's office says Schubert "chose to resign this morning."

The night before, the Ethics Committee named Meehan and Schubert as part of a review into allegations of sexual harassment, retaliation, or misuse of official resources.

Meehan settled a sexual harassment complaint with taxpayer money but has denied any wrongdoing.