Israel group mints Trump coin to honour Jerusalem recognition

JERUSALEM — An Israeli organization has minted a coin bearing President Donald Trump's image to honour his recognition of Jerusalem as Israel's capital.

The Mikdash Educational Center says Wednesday that the "Temple Coin" features Trump alongside King Cyrus, who 2,500 years ago allowed Jews to return to Jerusalem from their exile in Babylon.

Rabbi Mordechai Persoff says that Trump, like Cyrus, made a "big declaration that Jerusalem is the capital of the holy people."

His organization minted 1,000 biblical half-shekel coins that can be purchased with a minimum donation of $50. The coin can't be used as currency.

Mikdash bills itself as a non-profit educational and religious organization. It says the donations will "help spread the light of Jerusalem and the spirit of the Holy Temple throughout the world."