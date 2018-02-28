Judge to rule whether to suppress accused leaker's statement
AUGUSTA, Ga. — A judge is weighing whether to suppress the statement of a woman accused of leaking National Security Agency secrets because federal agents did not warn her that her words might be used against her and that she could wait for a lawyer.
The Augusta Chronicle reports 25-year-old Reality Winner admitted in the recorded statement that she mailed a classified document to The Intercept, an online news outlet. Parts of the recording were played in federal court on Tuesday.
