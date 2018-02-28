Lebanon PM in Saudi for 1st visit since strained relations
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
BEIRUT — Lebanese Prime Minister Saad Hariri has headed to Saudi Arabia in his first visit to the kingdom since his now-reversed resignation from Riyadh late last year in a bizarre sequence of events that deeply strained relations between the two countries.
Hariri arrived in Saudi Arabia early Wednesday, and is expected to meet the king and his powerful crown prince. His visit followed an invite by a Saudi envoy who visited Hariri in Beirut.
Hariri's visit is likely to boost relations with his Saudi backers.
Relations between Hariri and Saudi rulers took a major hit last year. Hariri reversed his resignation — submitted from the kingdom — upon returning to Beirut, saying he reached a domestic deal to distance Lebanon from regional conflicts. The resignation was widely perceived as Saudi-orchestrated.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Weather Network predicts late, 'particularly volatile' spring for Canada
-
Walkin' and drinkin' in Halifax: Booze to be allowed on two streets
-
B.C. tax targeting people with homes worth more than $3 million will hit Vancouver's Westside hard
-
'It was stolen land': Barrhead man offering acreage to Indigenous family, free of charge