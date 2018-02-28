Markets Right Now: Stocks open higher, led by tech, retail
A
A
Share via Email
NEW YORK — The latest on developments in financial markets (all times local):
___
9:40 a.m.
Major U.S. stock indexes are rising in early trading led by gains in the technology and retail sectors.
The gains Wednesday came a day after the indexes fell more than 1
TJX Cos. jumped 7.4 after boosting its dividend and announcing a stock buyback.
Dick's Sporting Goods rose 1
But Lowe's sank 9.2
The Standard & Poor's 500 index rose 8 points, or 0.3
The Dow Jones industrial average climbed 91 points, or 0.3
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Shooting at trespassers could be excessive force: Civil liberties expert
-
'We really don't know:' Confusion mounts over death of Halifax university student
-
Walkin' and drinkin' in Halifax: Booze to be allowed on two streets
-
Canadian program providing alcohol to heavy drinkers draws worldwide interest