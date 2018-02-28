Merkel says Germany has 'no-go areas;' gov't won't say where
BERLIN — German officials have been left speechless by Chancellor Angela Merkel's comment that there are "no-go areas" in the country.
The notion there are places in Germany outsiders — including police — can't visit has previously been dismissed by officials.
She added: "There are such areas and one has to call them by their name and do something about them."
Asked to name the areas, Merkel's spokesman Steffen Seibert told reporters Wednesday that "the chancellor's words speak for themselves."
Interior Ministry spokesman Johannes Dimroth likewise declined to identify no-go areas, saying security was a matter for local not federal authorities.
