Mixed response to plan to end West Virginia teacher strike
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Gov. Jim Justice's proposed 5
Justice's Tuesday evening announcement followed his meeting with union leaders for teachers in all 55 counties.
They plan to return to work Thursday after striking a week earlier over low pay and rising health insurance costs.
Republican House Speaker Tim Armstead says it appears Justice's new 2019 revenue estimates "should allow us to afford larger pay raises."
But Republican Senate President Mitch Carmichael says he's "skeptical" and the Senate is "fiscally conservative."
Hundreds of teachers at the Capitol Wednesday chanted "we won't back down." Others held a sign targeting legislators in the upcoming primary: "Make 'em pay in May."
