Mixed response to plan to end West Virginia teacher strike

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Gov. Jim Justice's proposed 5 per cent pay raise to end the walkout by West Virginia teachers is getting a mixed reception in the Legislature where approval is needed.

Justice's Tuesday evening announcement followed his meeting with union leaders for teachers in all 55 counties.

They plan to return to work Thursday after striking a week earlier over low pay and rising health insurance costs.

Republican House Speaker Tim Armstead says it appears Justice's new 2019 revenue estimates "should allow us to afford larger pay raises."

But Republican Senate President Mitch Carmichael says he's "skeptical" and the Senate is "fiscally conservative."