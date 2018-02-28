NJ woman kicked out of NYC museum for wearing period costume

BURLINGTON, N.J. — A New Jersey woman says she was kicked out of New York's Metropolitan Museum of Art because she showed up in an authentic period costume that a guard accused her of stealing.

Twenty-six-year-old Eliza Vincz, of Burlington, said Monday she wore the dress to give a talk on historical fashion at the museum Saturday. NJ.com reports a guard approached her in the lobby and claimed she had stolen her period costume from the museum's Costume Institute.

Vincz says she spent a substantial amount of money and time crafting the dress herself. She says it's disappointing she hasn't received an apology from "a place that is so special to me."

The museum said that it doesn't have a dress code, but there are guidelines for what visitors can bring.

