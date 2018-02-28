No civilians exit Syria rebel-held region on day 2 of pause

BEIRUT — The Russia-ordered brief humanitarian pause has taken effect for the second day in the rebel-held region near the Syrian capital. Still, no civilians have used the exit corridor manned by Syrian and Russian forces to leave while ground battles were reported.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights says the pause in eastern Ghouta on Wednesday was preceded by a barrage of airstrikes in the towns of Harasta and Douma, where Syrian troops are also trying to push ahead with a ground offensive. The Observatory says government shelling and limited clashes were reported on three fronts since the pause began.