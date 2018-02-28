NTSB: Freight crew was on scene during S. Carolina crash

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Federal investigators say the crew of a CSX freight train was still on scene at the time of a deadly South Carolina crash, with an engineer running to safety as a passenger train hurtled down the track toward him.

That detail was among information released Wednesday by the National Transportation Safety Board.

Investigators have said human decision making "likely" played a key role in the Feb. 4 crash near Cayce.

Several weeks ago, the NTSB said a switch was in the wrong position, sending an Amtrak passenger train onto a side track where the CSX freight train was parked.

The Amtrak engineer and conductor died. More than 100 passengers were taken to hospitals.