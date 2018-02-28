One-star Marine general suspended
WASHINGTON — The head of the Marine Corps suspended a top adviser accused of creating a "hostile work environment," officials said Wednesday.
Gen. Robert Neller, the commandant of the Marine Corps, said in a written statement that he took action against Brig. Gen. Norman L. Cooling pending the outcome of a
"We are committed to being an organization in which every Marine has the opportunity to serve at their full potential, unimpeded by discrimination, bias, or hostile working conditions," Neller said.
Neller said the Senate Armed Services Committee had asked
Cooling is a native of Baytown, Texas, and a 1986 graduate of the U.S. Naval Academy. He has served at least two tours of duty in both Iraq and Afghanistan. He also is a former deputy commander of Marine Corps Forces Europe and Africa.
