Oregon youth softball program to raffle AR-15-style gun

SALEM, Ore. — An Oregon youth softball program has decided to move forward with plans to raffle off an AR-15-style assault weapon as part of its fundraiser.

The Statesman Journal reported Monday that residents have called the raffle tone-deaf in wake of the Parkland, Florida, school shooting.

The Lady Dragons fast-pitch softball program of Dallas, Oregon, is hosting the fundraiser for equipment, field improvements and to help ensure registration fees remain low for families. The program has teams for girls ages 10-and-under through 16-and-under.

A Lady Dragons statement says the program sympathizes with current events, but the fundraiser "is a legal, well-regulated raffle, with tickets being sold to willing and able purchasers."

Michelle Johnstone, superintendent of the Dallas School District, said the program is not affiliated with the district.

