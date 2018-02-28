Panama police in riot gear enter, leave Trump hotel
A
A
Share via Email
PANAMA CITY — Police in helmets and bulletproof vests have entered and then left the Trump luxury hotel in Panama at the
The employment director for the Labor Ministry said its agents went to the hotel Wednesday to ensure workers were being paid.
Judith Aparicio said "our visit is intended to provide assurance to workers." The officials and police escorting them later left.
On Tuesday, rival teams of security guards grappled in a stairwell.
President Donald Trump's family hotel business is in a bitter fight over Trump Hotels' contract to manage the 70-story luxury high-rise on Panama's waterfront.
Led by Miami-based private equity fund Ithaca Capital, the owners of the condo-hotel units voted to remove Trump's name from the building and fire his hotel management company.
.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Punishment delivered: Council boots Matt Whitman off committees for 3 months
-
Walkin' and drinkin' in Halifax: Booze to be allowed on two streets
-
Shooting at trespassers could be excessive force: Civil liberties expert
-
This researcher gave police a profile that was a near match to Bruce McArthur in July 2017