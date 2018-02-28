Police: Man stole officer's car, used credit cards for food
WATERBURY, Conn. — Connecticut police say a man stole a rookie officer's car and used his credit cards buy food at a Taco Bell and shop at Walmart.
The Republican-American reports 21-year-old Waterbury resident Derrick Johnson was charged Tuesday with multiple
Police say Johnson stole the car from a Waterbury parking garage on Jan. 23, the night of the officer's police academy graduation. Investigators say Johnson bought items from Walmart and Taco Bell with the stolen credit cards before leaving the car in a private lot.
Police later recovered the car. Investigators say they identified Johnson using surveillance footage.
Johnson is being held on a $25,000 bond. A hearing is scheduled in Waterbury Superior Court next month.
Information from: Republican-American, http://www.rep-am.com
