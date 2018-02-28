Reports of 'popping sounds' prompt Texas school lockdown

SANTA FE, Texas — A high school southeast of Houston has been placed on lockdown and law enforcement officers swarmed the campus after students and teachers said they heard "popping sounds" outside.

Authorities have not confirmed whether the noises Wednesday were gunshots, but Santa Fe school district Assistant Superintendent said in a statement that a lockdown was ordered "as a precautionary measure."

Dozens of police officers and Galveston County sheriff's deputies responded to Santa Fe High School as concerned parents and others watched from a nearby road.

School board President J.R. "Rusty" Norman says there's no indication that a shooting occurred but that the investigation is continuing.