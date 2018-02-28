Severe flood, wind warning issued for wide area of mid-South
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Meteorologists are warning of the threat of severe storms and possible flash floods across parts of Mississippi, Arkansas, Tennessee and Louisiana.
National Weather Service Meteorologist William Churchill says several inches (
After a rainy month, the entire mid-South region is under a flood watch until noon Thursday.
The weather service says this has been the rainiest February ever recorded in Memphis, Tennessee, with rainfall
The National Weather Service is warning residents of potentially severe storms through the night with winds potentially reaching 60 mph (100 kph) in some areas.
