Sheriff: Drowned college student was disoriented after crash

LOUISVILLE, Tenn. — Authorities say they've closed their investigation into the death of a bible college student who drowned in a Tennessee creek after a car crash.

Blount County Sheriff's spokeswoman Marian O'Briant told The Knoxville News Sentinel that 20-year-old Blake Smith of Trussville, Alabama, likely suffered a head injury Feb. 6 when the car he was trying to free from mud at a construction site crashed. She says that injury probably caused him to become "confused and disoriented," leading to his drowning in the shallow creek.