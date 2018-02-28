Slain Slovak journalist worked on story of links to mafia

BRATISLAVA, Slovakia — An investigative journalist shot dead in Slovakia last week was working on a story about the activities of Italian mafia in his country and their links to people close to Prime Minister Robert Fico.

Jan Kuciak's Aktuality.sk news website published his last, unfinished story Wednesday. It describes the activities of members of the Italian 'Ndrangheta criminal group in eastern Slovakia, and business ties of one of them with a senior advisor to Fico and another official close to him.

The bodies of 27-year-old Kuciak and his girlfriend, Martina Kusnirova, were found Sunday evening in their house in Velka Maca, east of the capital, Bratislava.

Kuciak is the first journalist killed in Slovakia.