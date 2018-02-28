Slain Slovak journalist worked on story of links to mafia
A
A
Share via Email
BRATISLAVA, Slovakia — An investigative journalist shot dead in Slovakia last week was working on a story about the activities of Italian mafia in his country and their links to people close to Prime Minister Robert Fico.
Jan Kuciak's Aktuality.sk news
The bodies of 27-year-old Kuciak and his girlfriend, Martina Kusnirova, were found Sunday evening in their house in Velka Maca, east of the capital, Bratislava.
Kuciak is the first journalist killed in Slovakia.
Aktuality.sk says Kuciak
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Weather Network predicts late, 'particularly volatile' spring for Canada
-
Walkin' and drinkin' in Halifax: Booze to be allowed on two streets
-
B.C. tax targeting people with homes worth more than $3 million will hit Vancouver's Westside hard
-
'It was stolen land': Barrhead man offering acreage to Indigenous family, free of charge