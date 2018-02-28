Sudanese president names new military chief, top commanders

CAIRO — Sudanese President Omar al-Bashir has reshuffled his military command, naming a new chief of staff, as well as leaders of the ground, naval and air forces.

His decree, carried by the state-run SUNA news agency late Tuesday, says Lt. Gen. Kamal Abdul Maroof Al Mahi is replacing Lt. Gen. Imad Eddin Mustafa Adawi as Sudan's new chief of staff.

Al-Bashir also appointed Lt. Gen. Abdel Fatah al-Burhan to head the ground forces and Lt. Gen. Salah Eddin Abdel Khalig as chief of the air force.

The new chief of staff had served as Sudan's military attaché in China, and a non-resident attaché in South Korea, North Korea and Vietnam.