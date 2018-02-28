Supreme Court hearing Minnesota polling place apparel case

WASHINGTON — A Minnesota law that bars residents from wearing political clothing at the polls is being debated at the Supreme Court.

The law covers a range of apparel from Donald Trump's "Make America Great Again" hats to Democratic Party T-shirts and union buttons. Opponents say the law is overly broad. But Minnesota has defended it as a reasonable restriction that keeps order at polling places and prevents voter intimidation.

Other states have similar laws, so the case being argued before the justices Wednesday has the potential to have impact beyond Minnesota.