Texas man gets prison for hate-crime assaults on gay men
PLANO, Texas — A Texas man has been sentenced to federal prison for hate-crime assaults on gay men.
A federal judge sentenced Chancler Encalade to 10 years in prison Tuesday. Previously, Nigel Garrett was sentenced to 15 years in prison for his part in the crimes. Cameron Ajiduah (ah-JEED'-wah) had pleaded guilty but withdrew it and chose not to accept his plea deal. He and co-defendant Anthony Shelton are set for an April 13 trial in federal court in Plano, Texas.
Encalade and Garrett have said the four of them used a dating
