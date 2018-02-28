Texas prosecutor dismisses more cases tied to biker shooting

WACO, Texas — A Texas prosecutor has dismissed 13 more cases against bikers stemming from a 2015 shootout in Waco involving bikers and police.

McLennan County District Attorney Abel Reyna made the announcement Wednesday, a day before scheduled hearings for 10 of the bikers.

Of the original 154 bikers indicted, prosecutors are still pursuing 128 cases. Reyna said his office would not pursue cases against 24 bikers who were arrested but not indicted.

Earlier this month, Reyna dismissed 13 cases hours before a hearing where he was due to testify on corruption allegations against him. The sole case to be tried resulted in a mistrial in November.