The Latest: Democrats push Trump on gun background checks

WASHINGTON — The Latest on President Donald Trump, Congress and guns (all times local):

10:15 a.m.

Senate Democrats want President Donald Trump to follow through on his push for "comprehensive background checks" for gun buyers. And they're pressing him to endorse legislation that would extend the pre-purchase checks at least to online and gun show sales.

They're making their case in a letter to Trump before the president hosts a meeting with a bipartisan group of lawmakers to discuss school safety and possible gun legislation.

Trump tweeted over the weekend that he'd strongly be pushing "Comprehensive Background Checks with an emphasis on Mental Health."

The Democratic senators say in their letter that "we couldn't agree more."

Legislation in the Senate would to close what critics call the gun show and online sales loophole. The Democrats say if Trump gave an endorsement, that measure would stand a better chance of passage.

12:15 a.m.

President Donald Trump has invited a bipartisan group of lawmakers to the White House to discuss school safety and possible gun legislation.

One of Trump's top gun safety proposals after the Florida school shooting was raising the age to purchase some rifles from 18 to 21. But that idea appears to have receded after Trump's lunch last week with leaders of the National Rifle Association.

On Capitol Hill, House Speaker Paul Ryan is showing showed little interest in stricter gun control proposals being floated in Congress.