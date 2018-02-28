The Latest: Mennonite investigator again jailed for contempt
A
A
Share via Email
DENVER — The Latest on a Mennonite investigator jailed in Colorado after refusing to testify (all times local):
9:25 a.m.
A private investigator in a Colorado capital punishment appeal is facing a third night in jail and possibly more for refusing to testify on religious grounds.
Greta Lindecrantz opposes the death penalty as a Mennonite and has been jailed since Monday after repeatedly refusing to answer questions about her work on the
Lindecrantz told Judge Michelle Amico on Wednesday that she feels like she's having to choose between "you and God."
Ray's
Prosecutors apparently want Lindecrantz to testify to back up their case that he did have good representation. They're not commenting on the jailing of Lindecrantz.
___
12:20 a.m.
A
Greta Lindecrantz, a Mennonite who opposes capital punishment, has been jailed since Monday after repeatedly refusing to answer questions about her work on the
She refused to answer questions again Tuesday and has been ordered to return to court Wednesday.
Her attorney, Mari (MAHR'-ee) Newman says Lindecrantz would testify if not for the possibility that her testimony could be used to put Ray to death.
Ray's
Prosecutors apparently subpoenaed Lindecrantz to testify to back up their case that he did have good representation.
Prosecutors wouldn't comment on the jailing of Lindecrantz.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Punishment delivered: Council boots Matt Whitman off committees for 3 months
-
Walkin' and drinkin' in Halifax: Booze to be allowed on two streets
-
Shooting at trespassers could be excessive force: Civil liberties expert
-
This researcher gave police a profile that was a near match to Bruce McArthur in July 2017